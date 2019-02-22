Bear Grylls is in hot water for killing and cooking a frog. Picture: Supplied

London - Bear Grylls is in hot water for killing and cooking a frog. Officials in Bulgaria are considering fining the adventurer, 44, over an episode of his Running Wild series in which he boiled the animal on a camping stove.

In the programme – filmed in Bulgaria’s Rila mountains in 2017 – Grylls and professional dancer Derek Hough were shown killing, gutting and cooking the frog before swimming across a lake.

"It is evident from the film that during the shooting there were breaches to the regulations and rules of conduct in protected areas: entering and swimming in the water basin of the Karakashevo lake, lighting a fire, and catching and killing an animal," the Bulgarian environment ministry said.

The series’ production company faces a possible fine of up to £4 000 (about R73 000) while Grylls and Hough could receive fines of up to £2 000.

The Rila national park is a protected area and the ministry said the crew had been briefed on what they could and could not do during the shoot.

Daily Mail