WATCH: Bizarre moment as elderly woman dangles her dog from balcony for walkies

Life under lockdown is no joke. For those living in a confined space, it can be a logistical nightmare. So imagine the bizarre scene that greeted Belgrade residents when an elderly woman walked her dog from her first-floor balcony and then lifted it back into her flat by its long lead. The strange scenes were recorded in the Serbian capital where people over the age of 65 have been prohibited from leaving their homes due to the risk of them contracting covid-19, the Daily Mail reported. In the video, the elderly woman is seen standing on her balcony holding a long lead with her small dog on the ground below. Another person then helps her lift the pooch back into the flat. The video gained many comments on Facebook with some applauding her for her genius hack while others called it abuse. "Oh my God, poor dog" commented one user while another said: "This is sad".

For those who are worried about grooming their pets during these uncertain times, relax. According to The Conversation, for dogs, grooming can mean restraint, dousing in water, manipulation of the body, and excessive touching by unfamiliar people as well as painful tugs on the coat if they have knots or matts.

And for those dogs who have not had the benefit of gentle familiarisation to grooming and socialisation with unfamiliar humans, this process may be threatening or uncomfortable.

What’s more, dogs are olfactory beings, so they’re unlikely to be happy with the scent of shampoo imposed on them. That said, they may very well feel more comfort when relieved of a heavy coat.