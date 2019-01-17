The flat is also furnished with a couch and cat tree. Picture: YouTube.com

London - Two cats are living together in a flat that’s costing their owner £1 167 (about R19 400) a month. Troy Good could not look after his daughter’s cats Tina and Louise because they did not get on with his dog.

So he’s renting the flat in San Jose, California. Its owner David Callisch admitted it was "weird" but added: "They don’t drink. They don’t smoke. They don’t play loud music."

The flat is also furnished with a couch and cat tree. Tina and Louise are named after characters on the FOX animated show Bob's Burgers.

Good visits each day and sends pictures to his daughter Victoria at college. His decision has been mocked as "peak Silicon Valley" in an area that, despite its wealth, has a homeless crisis.

“Basically I’ve got two renters that don’t have opposable thumbs,” Callisch told Mercury News. “It’s actually great. They’re very quiet, obviously. The only problem is they stink up the place.”

Daily Mail