When Joey Kidd-Kambourian takes his dog for a walk, he is often stopped by complete strangers. One-year-old Eris, a Borzoi Sighthound, is no ordinary dog. With a nose measuring 31cm long, it's longer than a ruler. Because of Eris' impressive snout, she's now become an instant Instagram (@eriszoi) star with 104 000 followers, and even has her own merchandise. Kidd-Kambourian, a jewellery designer from Ohio, told Metro: "I got Eris in July 2018 and my life has been quite the whirlwind since."

"We actually started Eris’ Instagram as a scrap-booking project with the intentions of having a place for us to look back on her growth and have a favourite picture from each day," he continued.

"It’s been wild to watch it grow in the way that it has. Whilst there are other dogs that are a bit longer than her in general, I definitely think she could be in the running for the world’s longest nose.