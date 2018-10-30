If it appears that your dog's eye is distended, they may have a condition called glaucoma. Picture: Pixabay

Discharge in dogs' eyes is a common problem for many pet owners. The question is: when do I worry and seek out professional help? It could be a sign of infection, from allergies to glaucoma.

Dr Andrew Jones, from the popular Veterinary Secrets YouTube channel, discusses natural remedies for common eye infections.

"There are a number of different things that can cause eye disorders in our dogs," says Jones. He adds that there are three warning signs that should cause you to seek veterinary care.

If it appears that your dog's eye is distended, they may have a condition called glaucoma. "That requires immediate veterinary care."

Also, if the eye appears opaque and fluid gets in there, you should have it seen to immediately.

"Lastly, if the eye is very painful and your dog is rubbing at it, go see a veterinarian."

Jones points out that the video covers routine eye infections and some of the natural remedies you can consider using.