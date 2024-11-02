WATCH: Instagram sensation Peanut the Squirrel put down by NY authorities

Peanut, a squirrel with a global Instagram following, has been euthanised by New York authorities, sparking outrage from his devoted owner and fans alike. The squirrel, who captured hearts with his playful antics and quirky costumes, had become a social media sensation with 537,000 followers watching his every nibble and tiny waffle breakfast.

New Yorker Mark Longo rescued Peanut as a baby after witnessing the death of his mother on the road. Longo nursed him with bottle feedings, initially intending to release him back into the wild. However, after Peanut lost part of his tail, he returned to Longo’s care and remained with him for the next seven years. Peanut’s charming personality and quirky adventures earned him a dedicated following on Instagram through his account, @peanut_the_squirrel12.

In an Instagram post, he expressed his grief, calling Peanut his “best friend” and sharing his “shock, disbelief, and disgust” over the loss. He went on to comment, “ It is with profound sorrow that we share the heartbreaking news: on October 30th, the DEC made the devastating decision to euthanize our beloved Peanut the squirrel and Fred the raccoon.

“Despite our passionate outcry for compassion, the agency chose to ignore our pleas, leaving us in deep shock and grief. To add to our anguish, they informed the media of their decision before even notifying P’nuts Freedom Farm, his loving home. This demonstrates a troubling lack of respect and empathy. Their lives were precious, and we refuse to accept this loss in silence. “We urgently call on all of you to stand with us in demanding accountability from the DEC” The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and Chemung County Department of Health confirmed that both Peanut and a raccoon kept by Longo had been seized and euthanised.

"On October 30, DEC seized a raccoon and squirrel sharing a residence with humans, creating the potential for human exposure to rabies," DEC explained in their statement. They added that Peanut had bitten a staff member involved in the investigation, prompting the need to test both animals for rabies. Longo has vowed to continue advocating for Peanut’s legacy, and has called on his followers for support to help with legal expenses and further his plans for establishing an animal sanctuary.