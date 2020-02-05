WATCH: Meet the dog that ran away from home more than 250 times









As escape artists go, Hugo the cocker spaniel really is a mutt above the rest. Picture: YouTube.com London - As escape artists go, Hugo the cocker spaniel really is a mutt above the rest. For the intrepid hound has managed to flee his family home more than 250 times. The 18-month-old chews through chicken wire, digs under fences and slips through the smallest of gaps to get out at least three times per week. It has left owners Kelly Coombs, 47, and husband Bryan, 46, needing to keep constant tabs on him. Thankfully they always catch Hugo before he gets further than a few yards from their home.

Coombs, who now works from home most of the time to watch over her very own Houndini, says he has also tried to eat £300 (about R5 700) of cash and chewed items of clothing, skirting boards, pens, homework and even cupboards.

Hugo’s antics would leave him in the doghouse with most owners. But Coombs said they would not change him for the world.

The mother of two, from Essex, said: "Hugo has escaped every other day since he was a puppy, which is over 270 times. He’s so cute but we call him ‘Hugo the horror’ as he’s trying to get up to no good all the time.

"Never trust a quiet spaniel. If he isn’t planning his great escape he’s chewing our clothes or parts of the house.

"Our other cocker spaniel Jinx is so well behaved and just watches Hugo destroying everything in his sight including eating her bed last week."

Coombs, who has sons Charlie, 14, and Toby, 11, has no idea why he is so naughty. She added: "Hugo has a great life, is walked for at least an hour every day and is never left alone as I work from home most of the time.

"We just think he’s mischievous because he’s so young and enjoys the adventure. When he’s not being naughty he’s the most lovable dog in the world. We get a lot of compliments on his unique colouring"

Coombs and her family have now "Hugo-proofed" their kitchen and ensure no valuable items are left in his reach.

She said: "When he is left alone we have to make sure that nothing is in his reach.He’s obsessed with zips but thankfully he hasn’t yet realised they’re on the sofa as that would be expensive to replace.

"It’s amazing how much he’s able to destroy in just 20 minutes while I’m on the school run but it’s impossible not to laugh.

"He’s never in the doghouse for too long but sometimes his mess does take a while to sort.

"We never know what he’s going to do next but we keep our eyes on him constantly when he’s in the garden to ensure he’s not planning his next adventure without us."

Daily Mail