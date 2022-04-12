WATCH: Not just another cute cat video. TikTok video of kitty wearing pair of fluffy slippers made of it’s own fur goes viral

People simply cannot get enough of cute kitty videos. From Facebook to Instagram, no matter what social media platform I find myself scrolling through, I’m bound to come across a funny or adorable cat video.

Personally, I’m not a cat person but I can appreciate an “ah that’s so cute” moment along with all the cat lovers out there. When it comes to funny videos TikTok is where it’s at. I often get sucked into the never-ending abyss of short clips that keeps you hooked on the app.

Mindlessly scrolling up through my For You page, this rather odd video popped up. You know the ones that you actually take the time to watch to the end. I was so confused yet intrigued by this video that I found myself watching it on repeat for far too long.

I’ve seen some oddball kitty videos on TikTok but this one really had me floored. How often does one see a cat wearing slippers? Not often. Well, this cat does, and they are made of its own fur!

The owner of Mochi the cat, yes the cat has it’s own TikTok page, has created a pair of grey fluffy slippers using the cat’s own fur. The TikTok video, which has already been viewed more than 30 million times, has gone viral and one can see why. Watching Mochi’s owner slide its grey fluffy paw into a pair of grey fluffy slippers is one of the cutest things you’ll see today.

