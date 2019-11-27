WATCH: Now you can have your life-size doggy cake and eat it









Dillon was inspired to make a cake model of her puppy, Poppy, aged eight months. Picture: YouTube.com London - Keen baker Anna Dillon has truly unleashed her creativity - and come up with a life-size, all-action model of her beagle puppy Poppy in cake. Dillon, 51, of Cambuslang, South Lanarkshire, has turned her hand to celebrity caricatures including actor Sylvester Stallone, and Queen frontman Freddie Mercury, and makes the portraits out of Victoria sponge or Madeira cake. The mother-of-one, who has been making themed cakes for nearly six years, competes in baking shows around the UK as a hobby. She was inspired to make a cake model of her puppy, Poppy, aged eight months, showing the beagle with her ears flying as she leapt through the air.

The one-and-a-half foot cake took her four days to make. The metal wire used to structure it took three days to construct, while another day was needed for decorating.

Dillon said: "Poppy didn't take me that long, it was mostly just the structure, but when I get to the finer details I race through. The decorating took about a day.

"I used a ten millimetre threaded rod, with bolts underneath and a couple through her paws so you can't see it.

"It's about one-and-a-half feet tall. I was wondering if it would be strong enough but it worked fantastically."

For her competition cakes, Dillon uses a mixture of edible and non-edible contents, including polystyrene, Rice Krispie treats, chocolate ganache, pasta scultura modelling paste. She colours them using Sugarflair Airbrush paints.

Other famous faces who have captured her imagination for sculpted cakes include poet Robbie Burns and Angelina Jolie's character Maleficent from the 2014 film.

Daily Mail