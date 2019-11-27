London - Keen baker Anna Dillon has truly unleashed her creativity - and come up with a life-size, all-action model of her beagle puppy Poppy in cake.
Dillon, 51, of Cambuslang, South Lanarkshire, has turned her hand to celebrity caricatures including actor Sylvester Stallone, and Queen frontman Freddie Mercury, and makes the portraits out of Victoria sponge or Madeira cake.
The mother-of-one, who has been making themed cakes for nearly six years, competes in baking shows around the UK as a hobby.
She was inspired to make a cake model of her puppy, Poppy, aged eight months, showing the beagle with her ears flying as she leapt through the air.