WATCH: The litter of kittens with 'human' faces and piercing eyes









The bizarre breeding technique is a result of Rastorgueva pairing unusual Maine Coons. Picture: @catsvill_county/Instagram Tatyana Rastorgueva has been breeding cats since 2002. But these are no ordinary felines. They all seem to have "human" faces. The bizarre breeding technique is a result of Rastorgueva pairing unusual Maine Coons, a specific cat breed which have distinctive physical appearances - a recognisable face and piercing eyes. The Moscow-based felinologist told the Daily Mail: "I really love animals, cats have always been a part of my life. "But I began to professionally breed cats in 2002, I have been working directly with Maine Coons since 2004. I like what I do, I can say that cats are my calling."

"Each breeder has his own vision of the breed and selects individuals for further selection according to those traits that are important to him," she added.

"I can say that while working with the breed, I focused on the type of Maine Coon that I like, that's why I now have a recognizable 'face' type of kittens in my nursery.

"This is just a long painstaking work of the breeder. I love all animals, especially cats. Maine Coons captured my heart completely."

Her Instagram account (@catsvill_county) has more than 83K followers, and she regularly posts pictures and videos of her creations.