Tatyana Rastorgueva has been breeding cats since 2002. But these are no ordinary felines.
They all seem to have "human" faces. The bizarre breeding technique is a result of Rastorgueva pairing unusual Maine Coons, a specific cat breed which have distinctive physical appearances - a recognisable face and piercing eyes.
The Moscow-based felinologist told the Daily Mail: "I really love animals, cats have always been a part of my life.
"But I began to professionally breed cats in 2002, I have been working directly with Maine Coons since 2004. I like what I do, I can say that cats are my calling."