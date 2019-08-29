The campaign, which features 19 lovable mutts photographed by O’Brien at the Sandton SPCA, showcases each dog’s inherent beauty and unique character. Picture: Emma O’Brien

Boss Dog Food recently partnered with award-winning dog photographer and "Mutts" author Emma O’Brien to drive adoption of rescue dogs across the country, through its new #BigOnRescue campaign. The campaign, which features 19 lovable mutts photographed by O’Brien at the Sandton SPCA, showcases each dog’s inherent beauty and unique character.

And for every dog adopted, Boss Dog Food has pledged to supply the new owner with a month’s worth of dog food, as well as to donate food to five other SPCA dogs.

“Our goal is for all 19 dogs to be adopted. Within six days of the campaign launching, six dogs from the series were adopted. We’re aiming for a-dog-a-day over the next couple of weeks", explained Neil Meyer, marketing manager at Boss Dog Food.

WATCH: The blooper video:

“Through this initiative, we hope to also create awareness around the reality that a large number of dogs and cats in shelters across the country need homes, and that the majority of animal shelters are self-funded – meaning that through supporting them (as individuals and businesses), we can make a significant difference.”

The partnership began when Meyer came across self-confessed dog-lover Emma O’Brien’s Black Rescue Series in an article. According to O’Brien, research had shown that black pets were the last to be adopted from rescue homes, “because there is a misconception that they don’t photograph as well as other pets - seemingly important in this Instagram-obsessed age", she explained.

“I wanted to prove this a myth by showing how gorgeous these animals were.”

WATCH: The behind the scenes video:

The result is a series of striking portraits which capture each hound’s personality; quirky Gizmo, soulful Brosco and elegant Lady are just a few of the dogs beautifully depicted through the #BigOnRescue photo series.

The portraits are promoted across Boss Dog Food and O’Brien’s social channels, with O’Brien including her signature cheeky captions below each image.

Based on the positive public response, Boss Dog Food plans to roll out the initiative to more shelters across the country. “These animals needing homes have so much to offer; and will repay you with their unconditional love, companionship and devotion.

“We urge you to consider a rescue when seeking a new pet,” said Meyer.