London - For anyone else hoping to use the scanner, the wait was a little, er, long.

Front of the queue was Hanna the python who, at nearly 20ft (about 6m), required some rather extended attention. The 20-year-old snake, who weighs 135lb (60kg), had to be folded in half by vets at Columbus Zoo in Ohio before they could fit her through their CAT scanner.

They suspected Hanna had a respiratory infection after spotting some swelling on her face.

The park’s head of animal health, Randy Junge, said: "As you can imagine, a serious infection in a snake can present some challenges. Staff had to coil her a bit and scan her from both ends, but they were able to image her entire body in great detail."

The team have previously tried to X-ray the reptile, but found her scales affected the results.

Hanna was diagnosed with a glandular infection and will be on antibiotics for two weeks.

