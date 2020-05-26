WATCH: This video of a guy giving his king cobra a bath is giving us the hibbie jibbies

Some people have dogs, cats and even lizards for pets. For those who are into the exotic variety, pet snakes are on that list. We suppose that wouldn't seem out of place if your business thrives on the wild and exotic. But the internet was left shook this week when a video of a guy giving a king cobra a bath went viral. The video was shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter, and shows a man giving the snake a bath by pouring water on it. The summer heat can get to just about anyone, especially animals. And no doubt that a quick dousing of water offered some respite from the scorching weather in India.

Summer time.

And who doesn’t like a nice head bath🙏



Can be dangerous. Please don’t try. pic.twitter.com/ACJpJCPCUq — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) May 24, 2020

"Summer time.. And who doesn't like a nice head bath," Nanda wrote in the caption. He further warned: "Can be dangerous. Please don't try."

The 51-second video managed to rake up 135K views, and by the looks of the comments, some were very much in awe of the "snake charmer" or petrified for his life.

