WATCH: Veterinarian warns against dangerous TikTok trend of feeding dogs hot sauce

If you are a fan of TikTok you may have spotted a disturbing new trend called the hot sauce challenge for dogs that has seen irresponsible owners forcing their canine companions to consume dangerous food with alarming results. The craze sees owners slathering chicken with the spicy condiment and feeding it to their dogs. It's causing global alarm in the animal community, with veterinarians saying they are horrified by what they have seen. In now-deleted videos, some dogs lick the food and continue to eat it until they realise how spicy it is, while others growl and refuse to continue to eat it as uncaring owners try to get them to keep eating. A veterinarian by the name of Peter has a joint Tik Tok account with another veterinarian called @vet_techs_pj.

He decided to make his own video addressing the danger after a dog came into his clinic after eating too many spicy wings.

“So you know that trend where you give your dog a piece of chicken with hot sauce on it to see what their reaction is?

“Well, this little guy got chicken with hot sauce on it.

“Then he got another piece of chicken with hot sauce on it.

“And they just kept giving more and more ’cause I guess the reaction was so funny.

“And now he’s in the hospital with pancreatitis.

“So, stop doing trends with pets,” said Peter.

A spokesperson for Tik Tok said they were aware of the situation and the platform would remain a space for positive creative expression.

“We have banned videos of this nature and content depicting cruelty to animals will be removed.

“We will continue to monitor this situation for further developments and take action wherever necessary.”