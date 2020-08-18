What happens when you tell your dog a story using all their favourite words

People are telling their dogs stories loaded with all of their favourite words and the results are cuteness overload.

Fetch, walkies, treat, beach… There are certain words that tend to pique our dogs’ interest a little more than others. With that knowledge, a TikTok user came up with one of the most adorable trends to make the rounds on the internet thus far.

From wags to ear perks, head tilts and slobbery bouts of pure bouncing joy, whenever their owners used one of their favourite words in their story, their precious pets would have the best responses.

In the video posted by a user named @kaitlyn_daughtry, she captioned her now viral post with the words: “Whoever says dogs don’t understand us are wrong.” And, according to the journal Frontiers in Neuroscience, she may very well be true.

According to their study, dogs are in fact able to process language with scientists finding evidence that they have a basic understanding of the words taught to them by humans.