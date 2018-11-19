A dog zone doesn’t have to be huge. In fact, many dogs prefer smaller spaces. Picture: Supplied

Dogs are territorial animals, so it’s important they have areas in “their” home set up for them to sleep, play and hide out if they feel the urge. And, while most pet parents would love to spend their days at home with their dogs or take them to work with them, the reality is that most have to leave those sweet faces behind every weekday morning.

Don’t stress, says Dr. Guy Fyvie, Nutritional Advisor at Hill’s Pet Nutrition, “the truth is, your dog can handle short periods of alone time just fine, especially if you set up a ‘dog-safe zone’ to keep them comfortable and entertained.”

The area itself

A dog zone doesn’t have to be huge. In fact, many dogs prefer smaller spaces. Quiet, comfortable, enclosed spaces remind them of their ancestral dens. Plus, limiting your dog’s access to the rest of the house may prevent unwanted behaviour like chewing and toilet accidents.

Almost any spare space in your home can double as a dog room; just make sure it’s spacious enough for dogs to do what they like to do – you don’t want your pup to feel like he’s being locked up. If you live in a small apartment, a baby gate or playpen provides a secure boundary, but can be folded up and stashed out of sight when you’re at home.

Safety first

Once you’ve chosen your doggy zone, it’s time to make it safe and comfortable.

Store cleaning materials and food in another room, or high up behind closed cabinet doors

Ensure cupboards are not able to be opened

Tape down electrical wires, or hide them behind furniture – this is especially important for younger dogs and those prone to chewing things

Remove dustbins

Put away shoes, clothing, kids’ toys, and anything else you wouldn’t want your dog playing with or chewing while you’re not around

Turn off unnecessary heaters

Ensure sufficient ventilation

A place to lay their head

Dogs spend about 50 percent of the day sleeping, so comfort really counts. Make a soft, relaxing bed the focal point of your doggy zone. Add a blanket for burrowing, and perhaps one of your old T-Shirts for a sensory reminder of you.

Keep water accessible

Make sure your dog always has fresh water. Keep a bowl of water in or near your dog’s space, or make sure they have easy, unobstructed access to where you regularly store their normal food and water.

Soothing sights and sounds

You may have heard some pet parents leaving the TV tuned onto Animal Planet for their dog when they’re not home. Well, they may just be onto something. Dogs may not be able to follow plot lines on TV shows, but the colour and light can provide welcome entertainment for them during the day. Sound is another good addition to your doggy zone, as soothing classical music or nature sounds may calm anxious dogs.

Something to do

Dogs need both mental and physical exercise, and just because you’re not home doesn’t mean you can’t challenge their brains. No dog zone is complete without things to keep your dog busy.

Creativity and imagination

If you’re going to set up a doggy zone, you might as well get creative. How about a puppy palace? Or a secret doggy hideout filled with all their favourite things? Again, make sure the space is roomy enough. Of course, dogs don’t need anything fancy.