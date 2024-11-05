‘2025 is going to be wild!’ - Former Expresso presenter Zoë Brown Anderson announces that she is expecting twin boys

Ex-Expresso presenter Zoë Brown Anderson has delighted fans with the announcement of her pregnancy, revealing that she is expecting twin boys. She shared the joyous news on Instagram this past Saturday, setting the stage for what she describes as a “wild” 2025.

Her heartfelt announcement was accompanied by a carousel of pictures and video clips which showed memorable moments from her journey with her husband Robbie Anderson. Among the snapshots was an ultrasound clip that vividly captured the impending arrival of their little ones, alongside a gender reveal celebration. The first clip shows hubby Robbie showing off a peak cap with the word “Dad” on it while Zoë wears a matching cap with “Mom” on it.

Other pictures include Zoë showing off her baby bump and dad-to-be cradling her belly. In her caption, she stated, “Oh boy… 2025 is going to be wild! The Anderson twin boys are due in March.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoë Brown Anderson (@zbzoebrown) This revelation marks not only a significant personal milestone for the couple but also a new chapter for her, who has transitioned from her role as a beloved presenter on The Expresso Show after seven years. Earlier this year, she announced her departure from the morning show to embark on a new life in Sydney, Australia, making her announcement all the more poignant as she prepares for motherhood in a new environment. The community around her former show quickly rallied in support, with the official Instagram account for The Expresso Show commenting, “Congrats to one of our favourite couples!”