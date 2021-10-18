A year after pregnancy loss, Chrissy Teigen revisits grief of losing unborn son Jack

Chrissy Teigen "felt suctioned to the couch" after her pregnancy loss. In 2020, Chrissy and her husband John Legend - who have children Luna, five, and Miles, three, together - announced they were expecting their third child together. However, Chrissy suffered partial placenta abruption and the baby, they named Jack, was stillborn.

Now Chrissy has shared a picture, via Instagram, of herself in the depths of her grief as she tried to process losing her son. View this post on Instagram A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen)

She wrote: "Pregnancy loss awareness week you say?? I know. I feel like I never let you forget it, either. But I was going through BTS of cookbook making with @adeenasussman and came across this photo, taken soon after losing our little jack. as I’ve said before, I absolutely threw myself into writing, quickly, to distract from the trauma, the pain, the grief. But not all days were productive. Many were…this. Days I felt suctioned to the couch with barely an appetite to even taste our recipes. It was during this time that i truly believed Adeena was sent by god herself. When I tell your this book saved me, i only kind of mean that. It was Adeena. Love u guys. X." The picture shows Chrissy curled up on a couch, while cookbook co-author Adeena Sussman dished out a portion of food into a bowl beside her.

Chrissy, 35, previously shared a post about how her body was a daily reminder of losing Jack. She explained: "It’s really weird when you lose a baby and your body gets paused in time. Usually you’d gain your ‘yumyums I’m praaaagnant!’ weight, then put on the weight of your little bebe. Then, ideally, you’d have your baby. And you would feed it from your boobs and your body would know to charge through and do what it does to get you back into fighting shape, whatever that may be, for however long it takes (F*** a snap-back).