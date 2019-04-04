Amber Rose's partner has thanked her for giving him the "greatest gift". Picture: Instagram

Amber Rose's partner has thanked her for giving him the "greatest gift". The 35-year-old model - who already has son Sebastian, six, with ex-husband Wiz Khalifa - announced on Wednesday that she is expecting a baby boy with Alexander 'AE' Edwards and the music executive couldn't be happier.

He wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of Amber receiving an ultrasound scan: "Even when it's dark.. my SON will shine. Thank u baby 4 my greatest gift...I love you.(sic)"

And AE can't wait to "thug it out" with his son.

He continued: "I can't wait to thug it out w my baby boy. & baby boy, I promise I won't get mad if ur first words r "where the bitches @?" [laughing emoji] ( jokinggg-no hyper-masculinity) (sic)"

Amber had previously shared the same photo on her own account and revealed the couple were "super excited" to be having a baby together.

She wrote: "@ae4president and I are SUPER excited to announce that we have a Sweet little Baby Boy on the way!

"P.S Sebastian is soooooo Happy to be a big brother! (sic)"

Following their social media announcement, the pair received messages of congratulations from friends including Tyga, Blac Chyna, and Winnie Harlow.

Amber - who revealed her romance with the executive last October - previously declared AE her "best friend" who had helped her overcome feeling "damaged" from her previous relationships.

She wrote on Instagram in January: "I can honestly say I feel like this man really is my BEST FRIEND! We talk for hours, he makes me a better person, he listens to me and understands me.

"He also came into my life at a time where I've had enough of the narcissistic, cheating and abuse I've endured over the years from my previous relationships... I felt so damaged when I met him and pushed him away in the beginning, he has talked me through everything while simultaneously loving me and working with me so I could overcome my fear of loving someone in the most healthiest way again. So @ae4president Thank you for all of ur love and support baby. I love you so much.(sic)""