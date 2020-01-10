Amy Schumer is undergoing IVF treatment.
The 38-year-old comedian and actress already has eight-month-old son Gene with her husband Chris Fischer, but has announced she's currently trying several methods to give her tot a sibling, including freezing her eggs and undergoing in vitro fertilisation, in which the egg and the sperm are combined outside of the womb.
Alongside a picture of her stomach - which is heavily bruised - Amy wrote on Instagram: "I'm a week into IVF and feeling really run down and emotional. If anyone went through it and if you have any advice or wouldn't mind sharing your experience with me please do. My number is in my bio. We are freezing my eggs and figuring out what to do to give Gene a sibling. (sic)"