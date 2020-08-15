Amy Schumer on tough IVF journey: ’I decided that I can't be pregnant ever again’

Amy Schumer has decided she "can't be pregnant ever again". The 'Trainwreck' star and her husband Chris Fischer underwent IVF treatment in February in a bid to conceive a sibling for their son Gene, 14 months, but she's ultimately opted out of future fertility treatment because it was "really tough". And though the couple are aware they have other options to expand their family, they have decided to "hold off" for the time being. Speaking on an upcoming episode of 'Sunday Today with Willie Geist', Amy explained: "We did IVF and IVF was really tough on me. I don't think I could ever do IVF again. "I decided that I can't be pregnant ever again.

"We thought about a surrogate. but I think we're going to hold off for right now."

The 39-year-old star loves being a mother to her son.

She gushed: "Life is so much more beautiful. He's the best thing in my life."

Earlier this year, Amy showed off her bruised stomach as she called for people to share their experiences of fertility treatment with her because it had taken its toll both physically and emotionally.

She wrote on Instagram: "I'm a week into IVF and feeling really run down and emotional. If anyone went through it and if you have any advice or wouldn't mind sharing your experience with me please do.

"My number is in my bio. We are freezing my eggs and figuring out what to do to give Gene a sibling."

The 'I Feel Pretty' star battled hyperemesis gravidarum, which causes severe morning sickness, during her pregnancy with Gene, and previously admitted it was a very scary experience.

She said: "One in three babies die when the mother has [hyperemesis gravidarum], because you can't keep any food down.

"I was hospitalised, like, 10 times and it's scary because you can't nourish the baby and yourself.

"It's also like if you've ever had food poisoning, it's truly that for nine-and-a-half months.

"But seriously, once you meet your baby, you're like, 'Oh my god, I would've been sick like that for 10 years just to meet you for an hour.' It was hard, it was really hard for us. But we got through it."