Ashley Tisdale admits announcing her pregnancy was ’nerve-wracking'

Ashley Tisdale has admitted announcing her pregnancy was "nerve-wracking". The 'High School Musical' star - who is expecting her first child with husband Christopher French - revealed the happy news in September, and the following month the couple confirmed they were having a baby girl. Asked by E! News what was most surprising about her pregnancy, she quipped: "The pregnancy itself... I think the most surprising thing was how excited everybody was. "It's always nerve-wracking to share such a vulnerable thing. I share a lot of me and my personal journey... And I try to balance stuff where I can keep some stuff really secret and close."

The 35-year-old actress was "definitely nervous" about the announcement, but she was delighted by the responses on social media.

She added: "I was like, 'Oh my god, this is so crazy this is so sweet'. I just felt so much love that day and it's been pretty amazing."

Meanwhile, Ashley was also asked about next year marking the 15th anniversary of 'High School Musical', and while she is still proud of the Disney Channel classic, she isn't expecting a reunion in 2021.

She admitted: "I've honestly lost track because every single year, there is an anniversary for one of those movies.

"I expect that every year there is gonna be another anniversary. It's just... kind of crazy. I feel like we celebrate it every single year almost at this point."

And although she doesn't expect the cast - including the likes of Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens and Corbin Bleu - to reunite, she was glad they celebrated the 10-year anniversary.

She said: "We all did get together. But I don't see us getting together again. It's really awesome, obviously, and it's so sweet that everybody likes to count each year for all three of [the films].

"For us, there's always an anniversary. We're all also really good friends and we talk in our everyday life. I don't see us getting together, especially in this ominous time of quarantine."