Baby mama Alyssa Scott breaks silence following Nick Cannon's baby news

Alyssa Scott is "at peace" and "will not judge" amid the news Nick Cannon is to be a father again. The 28-year-old model admitted it is "painful" hearing her late son Zen - who died of brain cancer in December aged just five months - being mentioned in conversations about his dad expecting another child with Bre Tiesi, but she will not be getting involved in the discussion.

She said: "I want to thank every single person who has messaged or thought of me over the last course of these last few months. I always say Zen expanded my heart in ways I never thought possible. He filled that that space with compassion, knowing I would need that most.

"It is painful having my son be a part of conversations that aren't in alignment with his light and legacy. It isn't something I chose for him or myself. "It's important for me to let you all know.. I am centered, I am at peace.

I look at everyone's predicament with loving eyes. I will not judge. I will consciously decide what I will participate in. "I am surrounded by love. God, my mom, dad, sister, brother and daughter continue to carry me." Alyssa also admitted on her Instagram Story that she and Nick "knew since August that Zen's time on this earth would be limited."

She added: "We knew he would not make it to see 6 months. "I am eternally grateful he was in the arms of the people who loved him most. I know we were fully present and with him in these moments. We love you Zen. We got you down here baby boy." Nick and Bre's news was made public over the weekend when photos from their baby shower were shared online and the 'Masked Singer' host - who is also father to 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, four-year-old son Golden, 13-month-old daughter Powerful Queen, and seven-month-old twins Zion and Zillion from previous relationships - admitted they wanted to "hold off" making an announcement to be "respectful" around Zen's passing.

On Monday's episode of 'The Nick Cannon Show', the host said: "So even going through all of that, this was always in the back of my mind, like, 'What is the right time? How do I share this?' "No one, we didn't expect Zen to pass away ... All of the news was so unexpected. "I wanted to definitely respect the grieving process with Alyssa, and Bre was respectful enough — She held off making our announcements and speaking on social media.