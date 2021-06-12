Boity’s pregnancy prank ends in tears and then a smack

Boity Thulo may be a beauty mogul and one of SAs biggest rappers, but one thing, she still leans on her mom Modiehi for advice. The mom and daughter duo are thick as thieves and Boity often gushes about the special relationship the two share, something fans had the pleasure of witnessing on her reality show.

But this time the ’Own Your Throne’ star might have gone a bit too far with a prank directed at Modiehi. Taking to Twitter, the ’Bakae’ rapper admitted that she lied to her mom about being pregnant. “I lied to my mom saying I’m pregnant and she started crying and hugging me. I felt so bad I told her I’m joking and she smacked me! 🥴🥴🥴😩😩🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ At least I now know!,” she posted.

I lied to my mom saying I’m pregnant and she started crying and hugging me. I felt so bad I told her I’m joking and she smacked me! 🥴🥴🥴😩😩🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ At least I now know! 😁😁🤗🤗😍😍 — 4436 OUT NOW (@Boity) June 11, 2021 Judging by Boity’s post, that wasn’t the reaction she was expecting.

Tweeps were quick to give their opinions and advice. Did she say she wanna get married though???Role models must be going through a lot with your standards yhoo — Reneilwe Phateng-Morobe (@Iam_Reneilwe) June 11, 2021

Waiting for Decuplets (10)😂😂 🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️ babies 🤰🍼 — AMG GLC63 S Coupe (@Evelyn28178108) June 11, 2021

Although neither have confirmed or denied it, rumours of "Legacy" actor Anton Jeftha dating Boity started in March when online sleuths were convinced they shared a Valentine's Day date.