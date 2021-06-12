LifestyleFamilyPregnancy
Boity Thulo and her mother, Modiehi Thulo. Picture: Supplied
Boity Thulo and her mother, Modiehi Thulo. Picture: Supplied

Boity’s pregnancy prank ends in tears and then a smack

By Marchelle Abrahams Time of article published 2h ago

Share this article:

Boity Thulo may be a beauty mogul and one of SAs biggest rappers, but one thing, she still leans on her mom Modiehi for advice.

The mom and daughter duo are thick as thieves and Boity often gushes about the special relationship the two share, something fans had the pleasure of witnessing on her reality show.

But this time the ’Own Your Throne’ star might have gone a bit too far with a prank directed at Modiehi.

Taking to Twitter, the ’Bakae’ rapper admitted that she lied to her mom about being pregnant.

“I lied to my mom saying I’m pregnant and she started crying and hugging me. I felt so bad I told her I’m joking and she smacked me! 🥴🥴🥴😩😩🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ At least I now know!,” she posted.

MORE ON THIS

Judging by Boity’s post, that wasn’t the reaction she was expecting.

Tweeps were quick to give their opinions and advice.

Although neither have confirmed or denied it, rumours of “Legacy” actor Anton Jeftha dating Boity started in March when online sleuths were convinced they shared a Valentine’s Day date.

He was also pictured at her 31st birthday party which was an intimate affair for close friends and family.

Taking to social media, the star wrote: “Happiest of birthdays @boity, you’re a gift and a light to so many, keep shining as bright as you do ✨👑. Here’s a series of some fun times, and to many many more 🥂🥂.”

Boity Thulo

Share this article: