Boris Johnson’s wife Carrie Symonds reveals they’re expecting baby No.2 after suffering heartbreaking miscarriage

Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Symonds are to be parents again. The UK Prime Minister's spouse - who the politician married in secret at Westminster Cathedral in May - has revealed she is expecting the couple's second child after suffering a heartbreaking miscarriage earlier this year.

The 33-year-old conservationist - who already has son Wilfred, 15 months, with Boris - announced on Instagram: "Hoping for our rainbow baby this Christmas. “At the beginning of the year, I had a miscarriage which left me heartbroken. I feel incredibly blessed to be pregnant again but I’ve also felt like a bag of nerves. “Fertility issues can be really hard for many people, particularly when on platforms like Instagram it can look like everything is only ever going well.

“I found it a real comfort to hear from people who had also experienced loss so I hope that in some very small way sharing this might help others too.”

Shortly after Wilfred was born in April 2020, Boris returned to work after being diagnosed with coronavirus and receiving treatment at an intensive care unit in London. Meanwhile, Boris, 57, became the first UK Prime Minister to tie the knot while in office in nearly 200 years, and a member of staff admitted to being surprised by the super-secret wedding. The staff member said at the time: "I was shocked when I heard who was getting married. It was kept very quiet. We only knew yesterday. Security has been tight."

Another member of staff revealed the couple looked "besotted" with each other on their big day. They shared: "Yes, there was a wedding - it was the Prime Minister. His bride looked beautiful. She had a long dress with no veil. She looked made up. "He was extremely happy, as you can imagine. He looked very smart in a very dapper suit.