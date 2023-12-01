Bre Tiesi reveals she had miscarriage as result of car crash

Bre Tiesi suffered a miscarriage after being involved in a car accident. The 'Selling Sunset' star - who has 17-month-old son Legendary with Nick Cannon - is taking legal action against the other woman involved in the 2021 collision, claiming the driver "operated their vehicle negligently and carelessly, proximately causing property damage and personal injury" when they hit her from behind on Burbank Boulevard, near the Warner Bros. Studios lot in California.

Documents obtained by The Blast detail how Tiesi sustained "serious injuries" as a result of the crash, including miscarrying her unborn baby. She wrote she had "sustained serious injuries and damages, including but not limited to physical injuries, loss of an unborn child, costs of past and future medical treatment of such injuries, pain and suffering, and other consequential damages." The father of the unborn child was not revealed in the documents.

The 32-year-old model previously admitted she is open to having another child with Cannon - who is also dad to twins Moroccan and Monroe, 12, with ex-wife Mariah Carey; Golden, six, Powerful Queen, two, and 14-month-old Rise with Brittany Bell; two-year-old twins Zion and Zillion, and 12-month-old Beautiful with Abby De La Rosa; Legendary, 16 months, with Bre Tiesi; Onyx, 14 months, with LaNisha Cole; and Halo, 11 months, with Alyssa Scott -and he is "down for whatever".