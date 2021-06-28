Cardi B expecting second child

Cardi B shocked fans by revealing she is pregnant with her second child - during a performance with her husband's group Migos at the BET Awards on Sunday night. The 28-year-old rapper - who has two-year-old daughter Kulture - surprised fans by revealing she is expecting her second child while performing with her husband Offset and his group Migos at the BET Awards on Sunday (27.06.21).

Cardi took to the stage for their performance of 'Type S***' while wearing a bejewelled bodysuit, which featured a cut-out to show off her baby bump. Following the performance at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, the show's host Taraji P. Henson said: "Let's go back to Cardi B and Offset giving us life, literally. "They are really about that - even got there baby performing.

"It filled out a W2 and everything." Cardi - who won Video of the Year for 'W.A.P' at the ceremony - also took to Instagram to confirm her pregnancy. A pregnant Cardi B looking bomb AF! #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/uaBW7f3XFk — Makho Ndlovu (@makhondlovu) June 28, 2021 She posted: "#2! [heart emoji] @offsetyrn"

Offset commented: "God is good" It's not the first time Cardi has announced she is pregnant on TV. In April 2018, the “I Like It” hitmaker revealed she was expecting her daughter Kulture while performing on “Saturday Night Live”.

She and Offset welcomed the little one into the world in July that year. Cardi is also stepmother to his three other children, son Jordan, 11, daughter Kalea, six, and six-year-old son Kody from previous relationships.