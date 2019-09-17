Cardi B is planning to have another child after her next tour and album. Picture: AP

Cardi B is planning to have another child after her next tour and album. The "Clout" rapper has revealed she is in talks for a "tour deal" and has a couple of songs ready for her follow-up to her debut studio album "Invasion of Privacy", which she wants to release before giving her 12-month-old daughter Kulture - whom she has with husband Offset - a baby sister or brother.

Sharing her plans with her fans on Instagram Live, Cardi B said: "I've got two songs that I definitely want to put on my album.

“My plan is to take a couple of months working on my album. And right after I finish my album, I’m going to rehearse for a tour. I’m already working on a tour deal. Point is that everything is going good.”

On when she ideally wants to add to her brood, she added: "I'm working on my album, I already have two songs, I actually have three but I am not sure about one of them.

"I'm working on it and then after that I want to rehearse, rehearse for my tour and get ready for my f***ing tour and after my tour I want to have a kid."

The 26-year-old rapper previously revealed she wants to have more children but she wanted to wait until Kulture was "a little bigger".

Speaking in February, she said: "I want a second child, but I got so many things to do first.

"It’s like, I want to learn more, you know?

"It’s not that easy to have a child, so you just want to learn more and more and the process and wait ’til they get a little bit bigger.”