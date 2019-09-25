Channing Tatum is 'happy' after Jenna Dewan announces pregnancy news







The 38-year-old beauty and her new partner revealed their baby news via their publicist and admitted they couldn't be "happier" that they're expanding their family. Picture: Reuters Channing Tatum was "happy and very supportive" of his ex-wife Jenna Dewan when he found out she was having a baby with her new boyfriend Steve Kazee. The Step Up actress made sure she told Tatum, with whom she has six-year-old daughter Everly, about her pregnancy before she announced the news to her fans this week – and he took the news well. A source told E! News: "Jenna told Channing that she was pregnant and wanted to make sure he knew before she announced it. He is happy for her and was very supportive." Dewan and her new partner revealed their baby news via their publicist and admitted they couldn't be "happier" that they're expanding their family. WATCH: Jenna Dewan is pregnant with baby No. 2

They said: "We are beyond overjoyed and couldn't be happier to be expanding our family!"

While Dewan is happy with Kazee - who she began dating in October 2018 - Tatum is in a relationship with pop star Jessie J and the pair recently moved to the UK.

The couple are said to be renting a mansion in the Bury St Edmunds area as they are working in the UK regularly, with Jessie appearing as a coach on singing competition The Voice Kids, and Tatum working on Magic Mike Live, the live show he crafted based on the two Magic Mike movies he starred in.

An insider said previously: "Jessie and Channing's relationship has been going from strength to strength.They still spend a lot of time in America, but when they're in the UK they find London quite intense so enjoy the peace and tranquility of the countryside.

"The property they've been using suits them down to the ground as it's not too far from London, but it's really relaxing and away from all the noise so they can spend quality time together."