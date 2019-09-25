Channing Tatum was "happy and very supportive" of his ex-wife Jenna Dewan when he found out she was having a baby with her new boyfriend Steve Kazee.
The Step Up actress made sure she told Tatum, with whom she has six-year-old daughter Everly, about her pregnancy before she announced the news to her fans this week – and he took the news well.
A source told E! News: "Jenna told Channing that she was pregnant and wanted to make sure he knew before she announced it. He is happy for her and was very supportive."
Dewan and her new partner revealed their baby news via their publicist and admitted they couldn't be "happier" that they're expanding their family.
