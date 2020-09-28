Chrissy Teigen has an oops moment as she posts phone number to hospital room on Instagram

Chrissy Teigen definitely had an “oops” moment when the former Sports Illustrated model posted the phone number to her hospital room on her Instagram Stories.

Apparently, the “Cravings” author was so inundated with phone calls that she had to be moved to another room.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote: “Lol I accidentally posted the phone number to my hospital room on Instagram so I have to move, I appreciate the phone calls though you little sweetie pies.”

At least she can laugh off her ditsy moment as she battles to keep boredom at bay after being ordered by doctors to stay in bed as she awaits the birth of her third child.

Lol I accidentally posted the phone number to my hospital room on Instagram so I have to move, I appreciate the phone calls though you little sweetie pies — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 28, 2020

The 34-year-old model is now at Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles. This comes after she announced to her fans that she had cancelled work commitments because of her difficult pregnancy.