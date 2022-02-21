Chrissy Teigen is headstrong about having another baby

US model and TV personality, Chrissy Teigen, desperately wants another child and is currently undergoing In vitro fertilisation (IVF) treatment to make it happen. Teigen and her husband, “All of me” singer, John Legend have two beautiful kids together whom they conceived through IVF, their daughter, Luna Simone, 5, and their son Miles Theodore, 3.

In September 2020, Teigen suffered a miscarriage six months into her pregnancy with their third child whom they already named Jack. The miscarriage left her openly devastated. At the time she called the experience “utter and complete sadness”. Teigen said that Jack had been conceived naturally. Now, over a year after the traumatic pregnancy loss, the 36-year-old has announced that she is currently undergoing another round of IVF treatment in hopes of making some “strong healthy embryos”.

Teigen took to Instagram Stories where she first shared a series of IVF injectables. "Here we go again," she captioned the photo. Later she wrote on her page along with a picture: “hiiii. I posted about it in my stories, but I wanted to let you guys know I’m balls deep in another IVF cycle to save as many eggos as I possibly can and hopefully make some strong, healthy embryos. I honestly don’t mind the shots … they make me feel like a doctor/chemist … but the bloating is a b***h,”.

She added that people should stop asking her and any other woman if they are pregnant. "I humbly beg you to stop asking if I’m pregnant because while I know it’s said with excited, good intentions, it just kind of sucks to hear because I am the opposite of pregnant! “But also like please stop asking people, anyone, if they’re pregnant. I said this in the comments and got yelled at because the internet is wild but I’d rather be the one to tell you and not some poor woman who will look you in the eyes through tears and that’s how you finally learn. Anyhow, Iove youuuuu??,“ wrote Teigen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) Fans of the “Cravings“ cookbook author wrote how proud they are of her and for using her platform to educate people on the IVF process. “I cannot believe people think it’s acceptable to ask or comment about being pregnant or not. Thanks for using your platform to bring awareness to this, ivf, loss and so many struggles. ❤️,” wrote @michelle_zerba. @amarie6191 commented: “You are amazing ❤️ love your honesty and hearing about your journey. It’s so important that we hear about this from celebs to help normalise it. THANK YOU for who you are!”.