Chrissy Teigen jokes she’s being punished for saying first pregnancies went great

Chrissy Teigen has been ordered to have lots of bed rest as she copes with a "difficult pregnancy".

The 'Sports Illustrated' model - who is expecting her third child with husband John Legend - has been told to rest up by her doctors and she joked it was because she is being "punished" for saying the first two pregnancies went great.

She said: "I didn't really know that bed rest was in bed. I honestly thought bed rest was you have to really, really relax, stay home. I thought it could be couch rest. But now I'm in trouble. Now I need bed rest."

Been in bed for all but 5 mins of the last 24 hours. Here til next Tuesday. Lord it’s kind of crappier than it sounds. On punishment for saying the first two pregnancies were easy peasy — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 16, 2020

Speaking on her Instagram story, she added: "It's a bit of a difficult pregnancy. I feel good though. I will say I’m probably being punished for talking so much about how great the first two went.

"I was like, 'Oh yeah, pregnancy’s awesome!' But now I get it. I get anyone that thinks it’s not so awesome but very happy to be carrying this baby."