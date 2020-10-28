Chrissy Teigen on why she chose to share pictures of her pregnancy loss

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

The ‘Lip Sync Battle’ star received criticism for posting the pictures on social media, but has said she doesn’t “care” what other people think about her actions.

She added: “I cannot express how little I care that you hate the photos. How little I care that it’s something you wouldn’t have done. I lived it, I chose to do it, and more than anything, these photos aren’t for anyone but the people who have lived this or are curious enough to wonder what something like this is like. These photos are only for the people who need them. The thoughts of others do not matter to me.”

Chrissy’s essay marks the first time the beauty has opened up about her heartbreaking loss since her social media post.

But the star recently assured fans she is “okay”, as she wrote on Instagram: “We are quiet but we are okay. Love you all so much.”