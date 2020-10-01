Chrissy Teigen shares devastating miscarriage news

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

She joked about posting the phone number to her hospital room on her Instagram Stories.

“Lol I accidentally posted the phone number to my hospital room on Instagram so I have to move, I appreciate the phone calls though you little sweetie pies,” she shared on her socials.

The news her pregnancy came as a shock to her and husband John Legend, as the couple had been struggling to conceive naturally for years.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan UK, Legend admitted: ''It was truly a surprise. We had struggled to conceive naturally all this time and figured it would never happen.

“I guess all of our time spent at home together was enough to conquer any fertility challenges we had. We thought it couldn't happen this way and were worried that something would go wrong but, so far, all the tests have come back great and we feel very good.''

Driving home from the hospital with no baby. How can this be real. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 1, 2020

The news hit hard for the couple who are struggling to come to terms with the loss. “Driving home from the hospital with no baby. How can this be real,” wrote Teigen.