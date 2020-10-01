Chrissy Teigen shares devastating miscarriage news
Chrissy Teigen has sadly suffered a miscarriage after being hospitalized with excessive bleeding.
“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before,” said the former model.
Taking to Twitter, the devastated mom of two shared the sad news with her followers.
“For some reason we started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us.”
We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough. . . We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever. . . To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you. . . Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you. . . We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.
Earlier in the week, the “Cravings” author told fans she had been admitted to hospital after experiencing some complications with her third pregnancy.
She joked about posting the phone number to her hospital room on her Instagram Stories.
“Lol I accidentally posted the phone number to my hospital room on Instagram so I have to move, I appreciate the phone calls though you little sweetie pies,” she shared on her socials.
The news her pregnancy came as a shock to her and husband John Legend, as the couple had been struggling to conceive naturally for years.
In an interview with Cosmopolitan UK, Legend admitted: ''It was truly a surprise. We had struggled to conceive naturally all this time and figured it would never happen.
“I guess all of our time spent at home together was enough to conquer any fertility challenges we had. We thought it couldn't happen this way and were worried that something would go wrong but, so far, all the tests have come back great and we feel very good.''
Driving home from the hospital with no baby. How can this be real.— chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 1, 2020
The news hit hard for the couple who are struggling to come to terms with the loss. “Driving home from the hospital with no baby. How can this be real,” wrote Teigen.