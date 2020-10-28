Chrissy Teigen shares heartbreak of pregnancy loss, was told she could have died during childbirth

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Chrissy Teigen was told she could have died during childbirth when she suffered her devastating pregnancy loss this month. The 34-year-old model and her husband John Legend sadly lost their third child, Jack, earlier this month when he passed away after being delivered at just 20 weeks old, and Chrissy has now opened up on the tragic incident. Chrissy had been experiencing heavy blood loss before Jack was delivered, and has said she was diagnosed with a “partial placenta abruption”. Writing in a lengthy essay for Medium, she said: “I was previously on bedrest for over a month, just trying to get the little dude to 28 weeks, a ‘safer’ zone for the fetus. My doctors diagnosed me with partial placenta abruption. We monitored it very closely, hoping for things to heal and stop. In bed, I bled and bled, lightly but all day, changing my own diapers every couple of hours when the blood got uncomfortable to lay in. Phew I just had a full on panic attack of more tear snot just knowing anyone read this. I’ve missed you all terribly. pic.twitter.com/A38rDfyms3 — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 27, 2020 “My bleeding was getting heavier and heavier. The fluid around Jack had become very low - he was barely able to float around. At some points, I swore it was so low I could lay on my back and feel his arms and legs from outside my belly.”

The ‘Chrissy’s Court’ star was then given the devastating news that Jack “wouldn’t survive”, as doctors warned her that if she carried on bleeding, there was a chance she could lose her own life as well.

She added: “After a couple nights at the hospital, my doctor told me exactly what I knew was coming - it was time to say goodbye. He just wouldn’t survive this, and if it went on any longer, I might not either. We had tried bags and bags of blood transfusions, every single one going right through me like we hadn’t done anything at all.

“Late one night, I was told it would be time to let go in the morning. I cried a little at first, then went into full blown convulsions of snot and tears, my breath not able to catch up with my own incredibly deep sadness. Even as I write this now, I can feel the pain all over again. Oxygen was placed over my nose and mouth, and that was the first picture you saw. Utter and complete sadness.”

And Chrissy - who has Luna, four, and Miles, two, with John - said she and her husband will bury Jack’s ashes in the soil of a tree at their home.

She wrote: “I dunno how long he had been waiting to be delivered for. That will probably always haunt me. Just writing it makes my nose and eyes tingle with tears. All I know now is his ashes are in a small box, waiting to be put into the soil of a tree in our new home, the one we got with his room in mind.”