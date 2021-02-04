Chrissy Teigen still feels ’kicks’ in her belly after pregnancy loss

Chrissy Teigen still feels “kicks” in her belly following her pregnancy loss The 35-year-old model was struck by tragedy in September when she lost her son – whom she had already named Jack – halfway through her pregnancy, and has now revealed she keeps feeling the sensation of kicking in her belly, despite no longer carrying a child. Chrissy made the revelation on Twitter when she also revealed Jack should have been born this week, as she added she is undergoing surgery for endometriosis this week. She wrote: “my little jack would have been born this week so I'm a bit off. I truly feel kicks in my belly, but it's not phantom. I have surgery for endometriosis tomorrow...but the period feeling this month is exactly like baby kicks. sigh. (sic)” look at this 😩 I’ll pretend it’s him saying hi - it never stops. pic.twitter.com/5FKSE3g8cG — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 3, 2021 The ‘Lip Sync Battle’ star then posted a video of her stomach visibly twitching, and said the movements “never stop”.

She added: “look at this. I’ll pretend it’s him saying hi - it never stops. (sic)”

Meanwhile, Chrissy – who has Luna, four, and Miles, two, with her husband John Legend – recently said she will “never” be pregnant again following her loss.

Posting a candid image of herself on Instagram in December, where a small bump was still visible on her stomach three months after losing Jack, she wrote: “This is me and my body, just yesterday. Even though I’m no longer pregnant, every glance in the mirror reminds me of what could have been. And I have no idea why i still have this bump, honestly. It’s frustrating.

“But I’m proud of where this entire journey took my body and mind in other ways. I love being pregnant, so so much, and I’m sad I never will be again. But I am lucky to have two amazing little ones who are transforming into big little people more and more every single day. Anyhoo. Love u guys. Xx (sic)”