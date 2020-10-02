Chrissy Teigen's mother's 'heart aches' over baby loss and all we can do is cry

Chrissy Teigen's mother has told how her "heart aches" over the loss of her grandson Jack as she shared photos and videos of herself saying goodbye. The “Lip Sync Battle” star and her husband John Legend revealed on Wednesday night that they had lost their baby, who they had named Jack, days after she was hospitalised with constant bleeding, and now her mother Vilailuck has opened up about her own grief on the family tragedy. Vilailuck shared photos and videos of herself saying goodbye to Jack on Instagram and wrote: "My heart aches love you so much baby Jack [angel and heart emojis] (sic)" View this post on Instagram My heart aches love you so much baby Jack 👼🏻❤️❤️ #สู่สุขตินะลูก A post shared by Pepper (@pepperthai2) on Oct 1, 2020 at 4:02pm PDT She also added a hashtag in her native Thai, which translated as "To happiness". Chrissy, 34, had spoken of how she and John were in "deep pain" when she told fans her devastating news on Instagram earlier this week.

She wrote: "We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn't enough.

"We never decide on our babies' names until the last possible moment after they're born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.

"To our Jack - I'm so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn't give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you. (sic)"

Chrissy thanked her fans for their support, and while she admitted she and John - who have children Luna, four, and Miles, two - are "so grateful" for their life, they will "cry [their] eyes out" in grief.

She added: "Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you.

"We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we've been able to experience. But everyday can't be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it. (sic)"