Colin Jost confirms his wife Scarlett Johansson is pregnant

Colin Jost has confirmed his wife Scarlett Johansson is pregnant. The 36-year-old actress – who already has six-year-old Rose with Romain Dauriac – was reported in July to be expecting a baby with the ‘Saturday Night Live’ star, and Colin has now confirmed the news for the first time.

Colin, 39, was performing a stand-up show at a theatre in Connecticut when he spoke about the impending arrival, which will be his first child. According to Page Six, he told the audience: “We’re having a baby, it’s exciting.” Scarlett’s pregnancy was first reported last month, when sources said she was due “soon”.

One insider said: “Scarlett is actually due soon, I know she and Colin are thrilled.” Another added: “Scarlett is pregnant but has been keeping it very quiet. She has been keeping a very low profile.” Scarlett had sparked speculation she was pregnant again for weeks before the sources spoke out, as she hadn't been involved in many in-person events to promote her new movie 'Black Widow'.

Instead, she made virtual appearances, such as a Zoom interview with ’Tonight Show' host Jimmy Fallon in June, on which she was only shown from the shoulders up. The source said: “She hasn’t been doing many interviews or events to promote ‘Black Widow’ which is surprising since it is a huge Marvel/Disney release and she is both the star and an executive producer." And local residents in The Hamptons admitted they hadn’t seen much of the 'Avengers' star recently, even though she and Colin are usually regular visitors to their home in Montauk.