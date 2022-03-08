Coming in hot for 2022: Pregnant celeb moms show off their baby bumps

With the year just three months in, 2022 is proving to be a celebrity baby boom of note. Actress Natasha Thahane ( ’Blood & Water’) has become the latest celebrity to finally share the news of her pregnancy.

The star took to Instagram to share a picture of her growing belly. Social media responded positively to the announcement and many wished her well. Take a look at some of the women who are expanding their broods and sharing their baby bumps with the world.

Ayanda Thabethe Tv personality, Ayanda Thabethe also shared her pregnancy on social media. On her Instagram page, Thabethe revealed her pregnancy by posting a video of her cradling her baby bump on sand dunes. The gorgeous mom-to-be is draped in a white La Art Neviole Emporium dress. In the caption, Thabethe revealed that her pregnancy was an answered prayer. “More than my heart can hold. Greater than I deserve. Beyond everything I could ask for. An answer to a secret and nervous prayer. Finally, my forever has come,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @ayandathabethe_ Blue Mbombo TV star Blue Mbombo took to social media on Valentine’s Day to announce her pregnancy. The video showed her running to a baby stroller covered with white roses before she revealed her growing baby bump. Alongside the video, she said: “We plan but God decides. This is an eternal love I’ve longed and prayed for all my life. Thank you, Lord, for not hesitating to answer our prayers and plans. Couldn’t have asked for a better Valentine's gift.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blue Mbombo (@blue_mbombo) Nomalanga Shozi Media personality Nomalanga Shozi shocked many when she recently revealed her pregnancy on social media. She posted a picture showing off her baby bump and captioned it, “Rumour has it.”