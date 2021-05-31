Could Harry and Meghan be planning a ’silent birth’?

As Duchess Meghan’s due date looms closer, there’s been much speculation about her birthing plan.

When Archie was born in 2019, there was confusion following his birth announcement. The couple chose to forgo the traditional route and opted to release a statement via Buckingham Palace in the afternoon confirming that Meghan had gone into labour “in the early hours of the morning”.

The following notice seemed to be in conflict with the prior one, stating she had delivered a son at 5.26am that morning – less than 20 minutes apart. No further details were given.

According to Hello magazine, the Duchess of Sussex planned a home birth at Windsor but delivered Archie at The Portland Hospital in London.

The imminent birth of their daughter is shrouded in as much mystery. Without giving too much away, Meghan and Harry confirmed to Oprah during their tell-all interview that their baby is due “this summer”.

As far as her birthing plan goes, it’s just all speculation. But Aussie publication New Idea has revealed the couple are considering a ’silent birth’.

“Meghan and Harry feel they’ve been through enough in their own lives and are anxious to start over with their baby girl, and that means giving her the most peaceful entrance possible into the world”, a ’well-placed’ source explained to the magazine.

“There will be no doctors screaming ‘push’ at Meghan or anything like that.”

The same practice is used by the Church of Scientology, a topic that was widely debated when Katie Holmes gave birth to Suri, her daughter with ex Tom Cruise in 2006.

According to reports, Cruise had asked everyone present in the birthing room to remain mute.

Silent birth, sometimes known as quiet birth, is a birthing procedure advised by L Ron Hubbard and advocated by Scientologists in which “everyone attending the birth should refrain from spoken words as much as possible”, according to Wikipedia.

But the Scientology link doesn’t end there. New Idea reported that the church is looking into recruiting the royal couple.

“According to our LA-based insider, there is a huge Scientology building in Ventura, near where Harry and Meghan, 39, live in Montecito that leaders are desperate to show them,” noted the publication.

