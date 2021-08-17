Covid-19 in pregnancy can increase premature birth risk by 60%, study finds

The study, led by researchers from the University of California-San Francisco, showed that pregnant women who test positive for virus were more likely to deliver their baby 37 weeks or earlier, the Daily Mail reported.

London - Contracting Covid-19 infection during pregnancy can increase the risk of premature birth by 60 percent.

Researchers also found that Asian women (240 percent more likely to give birth very preterm) and American Indian women (170 percent more likely to give birth preterm) were most likely to experience a premature birth.

However, the biological reason why Covid can cause preterm births is not known yet.

The study, published in The Lancet Regional Health, included data from more than 240 000 birth from July 2020 to January 2021.