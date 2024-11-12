Digital creator exposes best friend's shocking pregnancy hoax

It may sound like a Tyler Perry movie but this is real life. Digital content creator Queen Dani called out her best friend Jaz for faking a pregnancy. Dani assumed that her best friend and her were pregnant at the same time but it turned out only one of them was with child.

After doing a pregnancy photo shoot and a baby shower together, when it was time to give birth, Dani’s friend bought a baby doll that looked like a baby. She even went as far as taking pictures of herself in what looked like a hospital bed, carrying the doll to make it believable. The doll that Dani’s friend used to make it seem like she had given birth. Picture: Facebook. Dani revealed that no one knew until the doll (which was the supposedly baby) fell from the car.

“The baby doll fell out the trunk on accident cause her mom pushed the button when she was babysitting my son and she had Jaz's car - that’s how it came out,” Dani wrote. She added that she even bought their babies matching outfits because she really thought they were both pregnant. Matching baby vests that Dani bought when she thought she and her bestie were having babies. Picture: Facebook. In a leaked conversation between the two friends, Dani’s bestie apologised and added that she was indeed pregnant but miscarried and was scared to say anything, hence she decided to fake the rest of the pregnancy.

“I’m so sorry Dani, I’m so f***** sorry. I hate myself for all of this. You have every right to feel the way you do. “Dani, I was really pregnant, I started bleeding and lost him and didn’t know how to tell anyone that’s why I’ve been trying to kill myself. I’m so sorry,” wrote the friend. Meanwhile, Dani is hurt that the person who was supposed to be her best friend could lie to her like that.

“I'm ngl [not going to lie] this is so hard to accept and it’s so hard to believe. It hurts so bad ‘cause idk [I don’t know] how to accept that my best friend has had all this secret animosity all along. I was with this girl for two months every single f***ing day. “I really feel like I got nobody. She really did this sh*t to me and didn’t even feel any remorse when I found out,” she wrote. “Like I’m done talking about it but this is some real traumatising sh*t and I’ll probably never have another female best friend ever again, this really f***** me up fr [for real] .Everything she said bout my kids, bro!