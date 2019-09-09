File photo: Twelve weeks into her pregnancy, she started spotting, and a scan at the University Hospital of North Durham revealed her suspected pregnancy was in fact cancer. Picture: Wikimedia Commons

Grace Baker-Padden, from Willington in the UK, was initially shocked after finding out she was pregnant as she had been on the Pill. To make sure, she visited her local GP who confirmed the news. Despite the unplanned pregnancy, Baker-Padden and her boyfriend Joe Cowling decided to go ahead and share the news with their loved ones.

Twelve weeks into her pregnancy, she started spotting, and a scan at the University Hospital of North Durham revealed her suspected pregnancy was in fact cancer, reported Lad Bible.

"We decided to proceed with the pregnancy, we were so happy and excited. Our parents couldn't wait to be first-time grandparents," Baker-Padden told The Mirror Online.

"It was such a shock. From planning this exciting new future as a family to suddenly no baby and my health at risk was awful.

"I just wanted the horrible mass out of me immediately," she continued.

Boyfriend Joe Cowling added that they knew something was wrong as soon as they saw the scan: "There was no baby shape - it looked like a bunch of grapes. The midwife said it looked like a 'molar pregnancy', and went to find a doctor."

It was indeed a molar pregnancy. According to the Mayo Clinic, a molar pregnancy "is a rare complication of pregnancy characterized by the abnormal growth of trophoblasts, the cells that normally develop into the placenta".

The symptoms are exactly the same as pregnancy, and includes severe nausea and vomiting, and pelvic pressure or pain.

Lucky for Baker-Padden, the growth was removed two days later.