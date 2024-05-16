‘Don’t judge’: Hailey Bieber shares unusual pregnancy craving

Hailey Bieber doesn't want anyone to "judge" her pregnancy cravings. The 27-year-old model revealed she and husband Justin Bieber are expecting their first child last week, and it was subsequently confirmed she is around six months along, and she's now told her fans she's been indulging in an unusual snack to curb her urges for salty foods.

Sharing a photo of her snack, she wrote on her Instagram Story: "Currently my biggest craving, egg salad on top of a pickle with hot sauce. "And no, you're not allowed to judge!!!" Hours before, the Rhode Beauty founder had shared photos of her showing off her growing bump in a white T-shirt and shared a string of emojis such as sparkles, flowers and teary-eyes as she wrote: "The past few weeks have been."

Hailey and her husband - who tied the knot in 2018 - announced their baby news with a montage on Instagram, which featured the pair renewing their wedding vows in Hawaii. Among a series of behind-the-scenes snaps, the model is seen wearing a white lace dress that highlights her baby bump while the 'Peaches' hitmaker took photos. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber) A source previously admitted the couple had wanted a child "for a long time".

The insider told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Hailey and Justin are thrilled to be expecting a baby together. "They have wanted this for a long time and can't wait to expand their family and bring a child into the world." Hailey and Justin have always had a shared ambition to become parents one day, and they feel that they're now ready to take the "next step" in their relationship.