Drew Barrymore's feet 'grew three shoe sizes' after she gave birth

The 'Miss You Already' star - who has Olive, seven, and Frankie, five, with her ex-husband Will Kopelman - has revealed her feet increased in size when she welcomed her kids into the world so her "old shoe-loving Carrie Bradshaw days" are well behind her.

She said: "I have always experimented with style over my life too. I wasn't ever the classic girl. I remember at my 10th birthday party putting eyeshadow up to my temples. I always loved dressing in a way that made me feel like I was a billboard for joy. I just didn't suit that clean classic look. I felt much more myself in crazy make-up and being somewhere like a music festival where there were other like-minded dressers.

"Fashion for me wasn't about expensive clothes and looking put together, it was about how I put it together. Mixing and matching vintage with labels. Sneakers with pyjama pants and a Dries Van Noten sweater. White eyeliner with a shiny wet maroon lip, with a feather in my hair. Although I've had to give up my old shoe-loving Carrie Bradshaw days - after I gave birth to my daughter, my feet grew three shoe sizes!"

And the 45-year-old actress has revealed her daughter Olive follows in her style footsteps.