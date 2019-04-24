Meghan Duchess of Sussex. (Picture: Reuters)

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, will only take three months of maternity leave after she gives birth to her first child. The 37-year-old former actress is expecting her first child with husband Prince Harry any day now, and although she has the opportunity to take a full year away from royal duties in order to care for her tot, sources say she’s planning just three months off before she heads back to work.

Meghan - who was known as Meghan Markle before joining the royal family in May last year - finished her official royal duties six weeks ago but continues to work behind the scenes with various charities, and reportedly wants to return to public life in time for Queen Elizabeth’s official birthday in June.

A source told The Sun newspaper: “Meghan has made it very clear she wants to return to work as soon as possible. She has huge amounts of energy, is extremely determined and wants to be as hands-on as possible with her charities.

“Nothing has been written into her diary just yet, as she wants to wait and see how she feels after having the baby. She’s pencilled in three months, but she’ll most likely return to public life in six weeks - on the Queen’s official birthday, Trooping the Colour, in June.

“Three months’ maternity is standard in the US for American mums - they don’t normally get the six or even 12 months women get here in the UK. So this is totally normal for Meghan.”

Prince Harry, 34, is also planning on taking paternity leave, though it isn’t known how long he plans on being away from royal duties.

Meanwhile, it was recently claimed Meghan has been “nesting” with £60 scented candles from luxury brand Diptyque in her and Harry’s new home at Frogmore Cottage.

A source said: "Meghan has really been struck with the nesting impulse in the last few weeks. She loves the candles and the cottage smells divine."