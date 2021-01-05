Emma Stone reportedly expecting her first child with hubby Dave McCary

Emma Stone is pregnant. The 32-year-old actress - who is married to 'Saturday Night Live' writer Dave McCary - was seen cradling her baby bump in photos published by MailOnline on Monday, which had been taken while she was out walking with a friend in Los Angeles on 30 December. And a source told E! News: "Emma is pregnant and just loves married life!" A representative for the 'La La Land' star has not yet commented on the news. Emma and Dave announced they were engaged in December 2019, two years after they started dating, and it was confirmed in September that they had married earlier in 2020.

An insider has previously explained the couple's relationship thrives thanks to their mutual support and respect for one another.

The insider said: "She is professional in every way, very talented and focused on her work, and Dave respects that.

"He totally supports her and is unselfish in his desire for her success. Those are great qualities in a man for someone like Emma. She is impressed by his talent and respects him immensely.

"Two highly successful people in the entertainment business don't always give the other the space they need. But he encourages her, and she loves that."

The couple met when Emma was the guest host of 'Saturday Night Live' late in 2016 and though they have kept their relationship private, they made a number of public appearances together in 2019, beginning with the Screen Actors Guild Awards in January that year.

The 'Favourite' actress previously admitted she had changed her mind about getting married and having children as she got older.

She said: "My perspective about kids has changed as I've gotten older. I never babysat or anything.

"As a teenager, I was like, I'm never getting married, I'm never having kids.

"And then I got older and I was like, I really want to get married, I really want to have kids."