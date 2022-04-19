Faith Nketsi Njilo pours cold water on pregnancy rumours

Local influencer and reality TV star Faith Nketsi Njilo has dismissed reports that she is expecting her first child. Taking to her Instagram Stories, recently married Faith poured cold water on reports that she was pregnant by sharing a video of her tummy.

In the clip, Faith asks the public to stop with the pregnancy rumours and admitted to gaining a little bit of weight but was not expecting “Can you guys please stop it with the pregnancy rumours, I am not pregnant, I am not planning to become pregnant any time soon, I have gained a little bit of weight… but geez, it's not that bad,” she said. Faith Nketsi she is beautiful she confess that she is not pregnant pic.twitter.com/XsEDvvviKN — #30April🎂🎉🎁 (@ISamadula) April 18, 2022 The Have Faith star recently shared images of her lavish lobola celebration with businessman Nzuzo Njilo.

She confirmed their union by also adding her new surname to her social media bios. She clarified that she never confirmed anything to a publication that suggested the newlyweds were expecting their first child. “I actually never said anything to @city_press,” she wrote.

The publication reported that Faith said, “she will reveal her pregnancy as time goes on, the same way she has done with everything, including her lobola and wedding”. “She will reveal her baby bump as time goes on.” Screenshot Faith Nketsi IG stories Social media users have been toying with the idea of Faith being pregnant and it seems Faith has had enough.

Is it just me or is Faith Nketsi pregnant❓️ — Lady_L_Mabuza (@_LeratoMabuza) April 17, 2022 This is not the first time Faith is quashing rumours where her relationship with Nzuzo is concerned. Last year, she had to address rumours that she was allegedly cheating on the partner. She said the rumours were disrespectful to her and her partner, leading her to address the situation publicly.