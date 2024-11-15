Former Miss South Africa Tamaryn Green celebrates gender reveal of her first child

Tamaryn Green, the radiant former Miss South Africa of 2018 and now a practising doctor, has had quite the year. Since her breathtaking wedding to successful businessman Ze Nxumalo in 2022, she’s continued to capture the hearts of fans across South Africa.

Her marriage to Nxumalo marked one of Mzansi’s most celebrated unions with their wedding making headlines for its elegance and star-studded guest list. This August, Green had more than one reason to celebrate, she rang in her 30th birthday and announced the exciting news that she and Nxumalo are expecting their first child. The announcement was subtle yet heartfelt.

To add to the excitement Green recently shared the gender of their baby and shared a snapshot of herself dressed in a soft pink outfit, standing in a beautifully decorated pink room, and holding a tiny pink dress. Without saying much, the post disclosed the baby’s gender. In her caption, she wrote: “Just had to share. Our very first matching outfit 🥹 what are the chances! Thank you, Aunty Robz.”