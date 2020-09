Gestational diabetes may accelerate child's biological age

Children born to mothers who had diabetes during pregnancy may age faster biologically and be at an increased risk for obesity and high blood pressure, say researchers.

The study, published in the journal Epigenetics, explored how more than 1 000 children born to mothers in China aged on a cellular level.

In the US, between two percent to 10 percent of pregnancies are affected by the condition annually, according to the National Institutes of Health.

Researchers examined their exposure to gestational diabetes in utero and their DNA methylation, or epigenetic age, which indicates how experiences and exposures reflect true biological age even in early childhood.

Accelerated aging, which can be determined by evaluating if a person's estimated DNA methylation age is greater than their chronological age, has been shown to be associated with cardiovascular risks and poor health outcomes later in life.